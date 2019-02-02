WWE Main Event Recap: The Ascension In Action, Lucha House Party Vs. Jinder Mahal & Singh Brothers

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Lucha House Party's Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado make their entrance as Renee Young, Percy Watson and Byron Saxton check in on commentary. Jinder Mahal, Sunil Singh & Samir Singh make their entrance.

Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado) vs. Jinder Mahal & The Singh Brothers (Samir & Sunil)

Mahal and Dorado lock up. They exchange wrist-locks. Mahal backs Dorado into the corner. Mahal hits a Suplex on Dorado. Mahal eventually locks in a headlock on Metalik. Metalik fights out of it. Mahal pushes Metalik to the ropes. Mahal hits a Back-Drop on Metalik. Mahal pins Metalik for a two count. Sunil is tagged in. Sunil stomps on Metalik in the corner. Samir and Mahal stomp on Metalik while the referee talks to Sunil. Samir is tagged in. Samir and Sunil hit a Double Suplex on Metalik. Samir pins Metalik for a two count. Samir locks in a headlock on Metalik.

Metalik fights out of it. Samir pulls Metalik to the mat. Metalik slaps Samir on the chest. Metalik hits a cross-body on Samir. Sunil is tagged in, as is Kalisto. Kalisto hits a Seated Senton on Sunil. Kalisto hits an Ensiguri on Mahal to take him off the apron. Samir breaks a pin attempt by Kalisto on Sunil. Samir kicks Dorado and sends him to the ropes. Dorado hits a Back-Handspring into a Stunner on Samir. Kalisto hits his Salida Del Sol finisher on Sunil as Dorado tags in. Dorado hits a Shooting Star Press on Sunil. Dorado pins Sunil for the win.

Winners: Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado)

A recap is shown of 2019 Royal Rumble Winner Becky Lynch confronting RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey on RAW.

A recap of Charlotte Flair assaulting 2019 Royal Rumble Winner Becky Lynch on SmackDown Live is shown.

A recap is shown from SmackDown Live featuring WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and Rowan unveiling the new WWE Championship.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring WWE Champion Daniel Bryan (with Rowan) being told by WWE COO Triple H that he will defend his title against Mustafa Ali, Randy Orrton, Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe and AJ Styles at Elimination Chamber in the Chamber.

The B-Team's Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas make their entrance. The Ascension's Konnor & Viktor make their entrance.

The B-Team (Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas) vs. The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor)

Viktor and Axel lock up. Axel takes Viktor to the mat. Viktor backs Axel into the corner. Viktor drives his hip into Axel. Axel eventually strikes Konnor to take him off the apron. Axel kicks Viktor. Axel hits a Perfect-Plex on Viktor. Konnor breaks a pin attempt by Axel on Viktor. Konnor runs towards Dallas, Dallas pulls the top rope down to send him to ringside. Dallas tags in. Dallas hits a Back Suplex, with Axel simultaneously hitting a Neck-Breaker on Viktor. Dallas pins Viktor for the win.

Winners: The B-Team (Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas)

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Universal Champion Brock Lesnar assaulting 2019 Royal Rumble Winner Seth Rollins.