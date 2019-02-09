The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Lacey Evans makes her entrance as Byron Saxton, Percy Watson and Renee Young check in on commentary. Natalya makes her entrance.

Lacey Evans vs. Natalya

They lock up. Natalya locks in a headlock, Evans gets out of it. Natalya locks in another headlock, Evans sends her to the ropes. Natalya hits a shoulder-block on Evans. Natalya eventually hits a clothesline on Evans. Evans slams Natalya to the mat. Evans hits a Moonsault from off the top turnbuckle on Natalya. Evans pins Natalya for a two count. Evans slams Natalya's head on the top turnbuckle. Natalya sends Evans into the turnbuckles. Natalya locks in the Sharpshooter on Evans. Evans taps out.

Winner: Natalya

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the altercation between RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and 2019 Royal Rumble Winner Becky Lynch.



A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring the in-ring segment involving Charlotte Flair, WWE COO Triple H and 2019 Royal Rumble Winner Becky Lynch.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Baron Corbin & Drew McIntyre defeating Braun Strowman & Kurt Angle via Disqualification.

Tyler Breeze and No Way Jose make their entrances.

Tyler Breeze vs. No Way Jose

They lock up. Jose backs Breeze into the corner. They exchange wrist-locks. Breeze locks in a headlock, Jose sends him to the ropes. Jose ducks a clothesline attempt by Breeze. Jose dropkicks Breeze. Jose eventually slingshots Breeze into the turnbuckles. Breeze escapes a Back Suplex attempt by Jose. Breeze goes for the Un-Prettier, Jose pushes him to the ropes. Jose hits the Pop-Up Punch on Breeze. Jose pins Breeze for the win.

Winner: No Way Jose

A recap from SmackDown Live shown to close the show featuring the brawl between WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Mustafa Ali, Samoa Joe and AJ Styles.



