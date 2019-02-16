The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker) make their entrance as Renee Young, Percy Watson and Byron Saxton check in on commentary. The Ascension's Viktor & Konnor make their entrance.

Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker) vs. The Ascension (Viktor & Konnor)

Viktor and Tucker exchange waist-locks. Tucker locks in a headlock, Viktor sends him to the ropes. Tucker hits a shoulder block on Viktor. Later in the match, Konnor chops Tucker. Konnor runs towards Tucker. Tucker moves out of the way, causing Konnor to drive his own shoulder into the ring post. Otis is tagged in, as is Viktor. Otis clotheslines Viktor. Otis splashes Konnor in the corner. Otis hits a shoulder block on Viktor. Otis hits a Modified Suplex on Viktor. Otis scoop slams Viktor. Otis hits the Caterpillar Elbow on Viktor. Otis tags Tucker back in. Tucker attacks Konnor to take him off the apron. Otis & Tucker hit the Compactor on Viktor. Tucker pins Viktor for the win.

Winners: Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker)

A recap is shown of the verbal confrontation between Paul Heyman and 2019 Royal Rumble Winner Seth Rollins.

A recap is shown of the closing of RAW featuring Vince McMahon removing 2019 Royal Rumble Winner Becky Lynch from the RAW Women's Championship Match at WrestleMania and replacing her with Charlotte Flair.

A recap of Charlotte Flair's in-ring promo from SmackDown Live is shown.

Tyler Breeze & The B-Team (Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas) make their entrances. Jinder Mahal & The Singh Brothers (Samir & Sunil) make their entrance.

Tyler Breeze & The B-Team (Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas) vs. Jinder Mahal & The Singh Brothers (Samir & Sunil)

Samir and Breeze lock up. Breeze backs Samir into the corner. Samir locks in a headlock, Breeze sends him to the ropes. Samir hits a shoulder block on Breeze. Breeze hits a dropkick on Samir. Samir & Sunil eventually connects with a double superkick to Breeze. Dallas breaks a pin attempt by Samir on Breeze. Mahal kicks Dallas. Mahal sends Dallas out of the ring. Axel sends Breeze out of the ring. Sunil runs towards Axel, Axel dumps him over the top rope to ringside. Breeze hits a spin-kick on Samir. Breeze pins Samir for the win.

Winners: Tyler Breeze & The B-Team (Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas)

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown to close the show featuring Randy Orton defeating AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston, Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy & Daniel Bryan in a Gauntlet Match.