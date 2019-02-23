The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. No Way Jose and Rezar (with Drake Maverick) make their entrances as Renee Young, Percy Watson and Byron Saxton check in on commentary.

No Way Jose vs. Rezar

Rezar backs Jose into the corner. Rezar drives his shoulder into Jose several times. Jose clotheslines Rezar from behind. Jose eventually ducks a clothesline attempt by Rezar. Jose dropkicks Rezar. Jose connects with a forearm to Rezar. Jose hits a shoulder block from off the top rope on Rezar. Hose pins Rezar for a two count. Jose strikes Rezar several times. Rezar connects with a boot to Jose. Rezar hits a Modified STO on Jose. Rezar pins Jose for the win.

Winner: Rezar

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Braun Strowman defeating Barron Corbin in a Tables Match.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Ricochet & Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor defeating Lio Rush & Bobby Lashley.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Aleister Black defeating Elias.

A video package is shown featuring the highlights of Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's life and career.

Tyler Breeze & The B-Team (Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas) make their entrances. Jinder Mahal & The Singh Brothers (Sunil & Samir) make their entrance. This is a rematch from last week.

Tyler Breeze & The B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel) vs. Jinder Mahal & The Singh Brothers (Sunil & Samir)

Breeze and Samir lock up. Breeze pushes Samir to the corner. Samir locks in a headlock on Breeze. Breeze sends Samir to the ropes. Samir hits a shoulder block on Breeze. Samir and Sunil eventually connect with a double superkick to Breeze. Dallas breaks a pin fall attempt by Samir on Breeze. Mahal sends Dallas out of the ring. Axel clotheslines Mahal out of the ring. Axel dumps Sunil over the top rope to ringside. Samir hits the ropes. Breeze hits a spin-kick on Samir. Breeze pins Samir for the win.

Winners: Tyler Breeze & The B-Team (Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas)

Highlights are shown from Elimination Chamber.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring Kofi Kingston, Jeff Hardy & AJ Styles defeating Randy Orton, Samoa Joe & WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown to close the show featuring Shane McMahon announcing Kofi Kingston as Daniel Bryan's challenger for the WWE Championship at Fastlane.