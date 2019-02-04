WWE Monday Night RAW Results, Live Coverage And Your Feedback

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

- The show begins with Stephanie McMahon standing in the middle of the ring and welcoming us to RAW. Before she can continue, Becky Lynch's music hits and she walks down to the ring. Lynch is really selling her knee injury as she hobbles up the steel steps. The crowd with some loud "Becky" chants. Stephanie introduces Lynch to the crowd and then introduces a replay of Lynch challenging Rousey during RAW last week. Steph tells Lynch that she's never seen anyone just smile in Ronda's face like that. Lynch asks her why wouldn't she be smiling? And the fans give her another reason. Steph says that no one wants to see Lynch slap Rousey's head off more than her after last year's WrestleMania.

Steph points out Lynch's knee injury and asks Lynch if her knee is alright? Lynch says she's fine, but nevertheless, Steph shows replays from the Rumble where Lynch injured her knee but still won. Steph says that's what she does because she's all heart but she can't keep refusing medical attention. Lynch says she won the Rumble on one leg and she doesn't want doctors involved. Steph says she understands and remembers when she refused medical attention during the invasion of RAW, when she broke her face. She says that no matter what, Lynch just wanted to keep fighting. McMahon knows she will do anything to fight for this moment but she cannot let Lynch compete in a match if she's not cleared by the WWE doctors.

The crowd boos and Lynch starts frowning. She tells Steph that she sees what's happening her, she's the glitch in McMahon's plan and she's not moving over for anyone. She asks Steph what she knows about struggle because she never struggled for a d--n thing in her life. Lynch tells Steph that she rose up and she's earned every step to WM and there's nothing her or a doctor can do about it. Steph tells her that she indeed earn her way but it's a liability if she doesn't get cleared. Steph says that all she has to do is go get cleared by the doctor, unless, possibly it's worse than she's letting on. Steph says she cares about Lynch and this match is one of the biggest in WWE.

Steph says everyone wants to see the match but she has to be cleared. She begs Lynch to go see the doctor and tells her it has nothing to do with tricks. Lynch tells Steph that she's not taking her moment away from her. Steph says that, if Lynch doesn't go see a doctor, she will have to suspend her. Lynch says not to say it again or she won't be responsible for what she does. Steph says not to make her do it. Lynch refuses and Steph says, as of this moment, Becky Lynch is suspended from WWE.

Becky Lynch loses her cool and begins attacking Steph. She nearly gets in the Dis-arm-her but gets separated by refs and trainers. People try to pull her away but she continues going after Stephanie while the crowd rallies. Steph escapes up the ramp as Lynch nurses her injured knee and exits the ring. Lynch's music plays and she exits. Coming up next, Ronda Rousey takes on Liv Morgan.

- Back from commercial, Lynch is walking through the backstage area surrounded by the refs and trainers. Lynch sees Rousey and the two come face to face. Rousey tells Becky that she tests the limits of her professionalism every time she sees her. But she will keep her cool because she has matches and PPVs to sell. She asks Lynch if what she did tonight is gonna help sell their PPV match now that she's suspended, because she's robbed everyone of their first main event at WM. She asks her what she's doing here because she needs to rest up so she can get her a-- beat at WM against her. Rousey tells Lynch to try some advil and calls her a b--ch.

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan

Rousey goes after Liv but Liv escapes to the outside immediately and jumps around with The Riott Squad. Liv nearly enters the ring but jumps down back to the outside. Liv comes back in but rolls out of Rousey's grasp and taunts. Rousey finally gets her hands on Liv and drives her down to the mat. Logan tries to get involved on the outside, allowing Liv to capitalize on the distraction. Rousey still goes for a swing, Liv goes in to a bridge, and then Rousey strikes her abdomen. Rousey continues with multiple punches and then applies the armbar for the tapout.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

Rousey grabs a mic after the match and yells about the fans booing her and the Riott Squad glaring at her. She tells someone that they need to do something about it if they have a problem. She challenges Sarah Logan and that prompts another matchup.

Sarah Logan vs. Ronda Rousey

Logan goes right after Rousey and tackles her in to the corner turnbuckles. Logan picks her up again but Rousey rolls through in to the armbar. The Riott Squad pull her out of the ring as we go to commercial. When we return from the break, Rousey has Logan in a triangle choke. Logan picks her up and slams her in to the turnbuckles to escape and stomps her in the corner. Rousey with a few strikes and a toss. She follows it up with a series of punches and an armbar for the tapout.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

Rousey poses with the title as Ruby Riott climbs on to the apron. It seems like she's gonna challenge Rousey but instead, she decides to exit up the ramp with the Riott Squad