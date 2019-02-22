WWE will be celebrating the fifth birthday of the WWE Network this coming Sunday.

WWE has announced a Best of WWE Network programming line-up for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Above is a promo for the megamarathon and below is a new WWE Network "By The Numbers" video along with the full announcement for the megamarathon:

WWE Network turns five this Sunday and is celebrating by streaming a special throwback lineup of programming that aired when the award-winning streaming service first began in 2014, as well as some of your favorite shows from the past five years.

Plus, be sure to check out WWE.com and our YouTube and Facebook channels on Sunday, where you can watch WrestleMania 34 in its entirety for FREE! Then every day through Thursday, we will post a new full-length show, representing some of WWE Network's best programming. And you can watch them all for FREE!

Since WWE Network launched on February 24, 2014, it has been streaming WWE content continuously for more than 43,000 hours. The award-winning WWE Network features:

* Every WWE pay-per-view event LIVE

* More than 10,000 hours of video on demand including every WWE, WCW and ECW pay-per-view in history

* Groundbreaking original series, documentaries and more

And you can stream all of this anywhere, anytime, on any device!

If you were to watch every video on WWE Network, uninterrupted, it would take you about 18 months. Want a sampling of some of the best of WWE Network? Tune in this Sunday starting at 9 a.m. ET with the first three shows that aired when WWE Network launched in 2014.

Best of WWE Network schedule (all times ET)

Sunday, Feb. 24

9 a.m. WrestleMania Rewind 101: The Mania Begins

10 a.m. WWE Countdown 101: Coolest Catchphrases

11 a.m. This is NXT

12 p.m. WWE Beyond The Ring: Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart

2 p.m. WrestleMania 30

6 p.m. WWE Chronicle: Paige

6:30 p.m. WWE Elimination Chamber 2019

10 p.m. The Beast: Live From Toyko

Monday, Feb. 25

12 a.m. UK Championship Tournament: Part 2

2:30 a.m. WWE Story Time: 101 and 301

3 a.m. WWE 24: Kurt Angle - Homecoming

4 a.m. Table For 3: WrestleMania Legends

4:30 a.m. WWE Ride Along: Shipping Down from Boston

5 a.m. "Stone Cold" Podcast: Mr. McMahon

6 a.m. Edge & Christian: Firsts!

6:30 a.m. Monday Night War: The War Begins

7:30 a.m. WWE 24: WrestleMania Orlando

8:30 a.m. NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn

11 a.m. Swerved: Are You Crazy Fox?

11:30 a.m. WrestleMania 31

3:30 p.m. WWE 24: Empowered

4:30 p.m. WWE Evolution 2018

8 p.m. WWE Ride Along: California Car Ride

8:30 pm. NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool

11 p.m. ARRIVAL: Matt Riddle (WWE Network Premiere)

Tuesday, Feb. 26

12 a.m. WWE 24: Raw 25

1 a.m. The Mae Young Classic Finals

2 a.m. ARRIVAL: Matt Riddle

3 a.m. WWE 365: AJ Styles

4 a.m. "Stone Cold" Podcast: Brock Lesnar

5 a.m. Swerved: Drop it Down!

5:30 a.m. Table for 3: Diva Generation