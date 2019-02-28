- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of behind-the-scenes footage from last night's WWE NXT TV appearance by WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley, who put the NXT women's division on notice.

- The post-WrestleMania 35 NXT TV tapings scheduled for Wednesday, April 10 at Full Sail University have been sold out. The next set of tapings are scheduled for Wednesday, May 1 at Full Sail. Those tapings go on sale Friday, March 15 and will quickly sell out.

- The first round matches for the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are now official. They will begin next Wednesday on NXT TV. The winners will face NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders at "Takeover: New York" during WrestleMania 35 weekend. Below are the matches and the brackets:

* Moustache Mountain vs. The Street Profits

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Forgotten Sons

* DIY vs. The Undisputed Era

* Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel