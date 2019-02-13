Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features: Ricochet vs. Adam Cole, Dominik Dijakovic takes on Shane Thorne, Aliyah vs. Taynara Conti, Kassius Ohno has something to say, and more.

Dominik Dijakovic vs. Shane Thorne

Dijakovic powers Throne into the corner, Throne hops out of the ring and drapes Dijakovic's arm over the over. Thorne continues the attack in the ring with a bunch of kicks, dropkick, and a bunch more kicks to the back. Dijakovic with some forearms as he tries to break out of the wristlock. Big lariat by Dijakovic, kicks, back elbow, and a release suplex sends Thorne across the ring. Thorne continues to work on the left arm, saito suplex,