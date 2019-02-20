Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features: A special announcement to be made, Velveteen Dream challenges Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship, Aleister Black vs. Roderick Strong, Mia Yim faces Xia Li, and Matt Riddle.

- Show opens with a look back at Johnny Gargano winning the NXT North American Championship at TakeOver: Phoenix. Velveteen Dream won the Worlds Collide tournament in January and received a shot at a title of his choosing, he picked Gargano. The two will meet later tonight.

Aleister Black vs. Roderick Strong

Strong with the immediate takedown, tries to keep Black down, doesn't last long. Both on their feet, Black with knees to the midsection, back elbow, low kick to the head. Strong with a kick, but gets hit with a spinning back elbow, german suplex with the bridge, two-count. Black gets dumped out to the floor, Strong with a wrecking ball dropkick, knife edge chop, then a back suplex on top of the stairs.

Black gets tossed back in the ring, backbreaker, Strong trying to wear down his opponent. Black whipped into the corner, low dropkick sends Black out to the floor and then gets jammed back-first into the ring. Both in the ring and then end up on the top rope, Strong looks for a superplex, no, Black slips under for a powerbomb, nope, Strong reverse into another backbreaker. Back and forth strikes, Black with a low dropkick, kip-up, moonsault off the second rope lands clean. Black with a kick to the head, brainbuster lands, cover, two-count.

Strong with a few kicks of his own, pop-up gutbuster, but Black returns fire with a jumping knee strike. Black looks for a golden moonsault to the outside, Strong stops him, both on the apron, Strong sends Black neck-first into the ring post. Strong with a step-up knee strike, plants his opponent into the mat, cover, two. Strong lifts Black, who lands on his feet, black mass hits, 1-2-3.

Winner: Aleister Black via Pinfall

- Post-match, Undisputed Era attacks Black. Ricochet makes his way out and helps Black clear out the group.

- Last week at the WWE Performance Center: Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir start jawing with other women in the locker room. WWE PC trainers have to break the two sides up.

- Bianca Belair talks about how she should have won the title at TakeOver against Baszler. She then mentions Kairi Sane and Io Shirai coming along and thinking they are just going to get a title shot. If they get in her way back to the title, she'll just take the duo out.

- Earlier this week: Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Ricochet, and Aleister Black showed up on RAW and SmackDown.

- In two weeks the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic returns: Undisputed Era, Forgotten Sons, Street Profits, and Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner have been announced for the tournament. The winner of this year's tournament will face the War Raiders for the title TakeOver: New York in April.

Mia Yim vs. Xia Li

Handshake to start things off as the two immediately try to get control of the match. Li with a flurry of kicks that Yim quickly backs away from. Li goes for a monkey flip, gets a pin attempt, two-count. Li with a big kick, Yim with a dropkick of her own, then hits a rolling senton in the corner, cover, two. Yim with some strikes, Li fires back with punches and kicks, cover, two. Xi heads to the second rope, misses a kick, spinning backfist by Yim. Yim finishes off Li with protect ya neck (knee to the neck), pin, 1-2-3.

Winner: Mia Yim via Pinfall

- Post-match, Baszler, Shafir, and Duke all attack Yim. Out comes Lacey Lane and others to attack the group. The save doesn't work though as they all get dropped. Shafir and Duke continue to beat up Yim. Baszler taunts Yim with the title and nails her with a big kick to the face.

- Backstage, Gargano is getting ready for his match. Candice LeRae talks to him a bit, then sees Tommaso Ciampa, "What the hell are you doing here?" LeRae asks. Ciampa says if Gargano needs helps, he's here. Gargano says he won the title on his own and will be just fine on his own. He heads off with LeRae, Ciampa says he'll be watching.

- Jeremy Borash talks with Matt Riddle about his arrival to NXT and dealing with Kassius Ohno. Riddle said he was really glad to be done with Ohno, so no he can focus on what's important. We see clips of him tapping out Drew Gulak and he says his goal is to get any championship he can get his hands on.

- Next week: Mia Yim takes on Shayna Baszler.

Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Velveteen Dream (NXT North American Championship)

Dream gets right after Gargano, slides around the mat, swings at Gargano who finally grabs hold of his opponent. Scramble on the mat, both end up in the ropes for a break. Hammerlock by Gargano into a front facelock, Dream tries to roll out and gives up his back for a moment, wristlock by Dream. That gets reversed though as Gargano gets in a pin, barely a one-count. Ciampa watching from a distance. Dream gets flipped, but lands on his feet then slaps Gargano right in the face, sending him out of the ring.

Gargano takes a moment as he heads back into the ring, Dream with a side headlock. Gargano does Dream's sliding taunt, and sends him out of the ring, Dream then slaps Gargano in the face again. Dream back in the ring, gives a little hip swivel as he continues to attack. Gargano with some chops in the corner, but runs right into a big boot. Dream looked for a leap off the top rope and Gargano sweeps the leg, sending Dream crashing to the mat.

Gargano with some shoulder thrusts in the corner, chops to the chest, Gargano knocks him down and chokes Dream with his foot. Gargano with a neckbreaker, cover, two. Gargano really wrenching back on Dream's arm, goes for a pin, two. Gargano continues to work over the arms, chops to the chest, misses the second as Dream throws a bunch of punches and gets whipped up and over the ropes and to the floor. Gargano taunts a bit as he gets the crowd riled up.

Out on the floor, Gargano hits some more chops as he celebrates with some fans. Back in the ring, abdominal stretch is applied on Dream, who hits a spinebuster to get out of it. Dream lands a bunch of punches, kick to the face, big clothesline sends Gargano out to the floor. Dream heads to the top and nails a double ax handle on Gargano. Back in the ring, Dream hits a fameasser, cover, two-count. Ciampa still looking on from afar.