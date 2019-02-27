Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features: NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Mia Yim (non-title match), Johnny Gargano to appear, Taynara Conti and Xia Li vs. Vanessa Borne and Aliyah, Keith Lee takes on Dominik Dijakovic, and more teams are announced for the Dusty Rhodes Classic.