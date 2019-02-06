Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features: NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano to kick off the show, Bianca Belair & The Sky Pirates (Io Shirai and Kairi Sane) vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke, Drew Gulak makes an appearance, and Jaxson Ryker in action.

- NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano headed to the ring in a good mood after defeating Ricochet for the title. Most of the crowd with a "Johnny Champion" chant. The champ says he feels validated and "Johnny Wrestling" is back. Cue NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa's music. Ciampa stops on the stage and says he's here to celebrate Gargano's moment. Ciampa said Gargano listened, followed the champ's lead and now has the that title. "We own the world," Ciampa says.

He goes down memory road and says this is everything they worked so hard for and this is their moment. Gargano says there is no "our moment" and the only reason he came out at the end of TakeOver was to show him face-to-face he'll never need Ciampa. Velveteen Dream's music hits and he strolls out to tell the champ, "this is cute." He says tonight is not about either of them, it's about the man who took over Phoenix, by simply showing up. Dream says he won the Worlds Collide tournament and he gets to pick which champion he wants.

He first looks at Ciampa and tells says the dream is over Ciampa and "Goldie." Dream heads inside the ring and says he wants Gargano. The champ says while Dream was sitting in the crowd, he was putting on another match of the year and then represented NXT in the Royal Rumble match. "I'm feeling on top of the world right now, and I'm feeling a little dangerous. If you want to use your title opportunity against me. Go for it. I win." Dream says the real question is if he'll be in the ring with "Johnny Champion" or "Johnny Jackass." The two jaw in the ring a bit before Gargano heads up the ramp. Ciampa is still standing there watching on.

- Earlier today, Drew Gulak shows up to the building.

Jaxson Ryker (with Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake) vs. Mansoor

Ryker immediately backs Mansoor to the corner, clubbing blow to the chest flattens him. Knees to the face, Mansoor is put in the tree of woe and gets forearms to the chest. Mansoor gets an elbow to the face, leaps off the second rope and gets speared in midair. Sit-down powerbomb, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Jaxson Ryker via Pinfall

- Post-match, Ryker hits another powerbomb.

- Backstage, Cathy Kelley talks about Dream and Gargano with Ricochet in the background doing a photo shoot. Undisputed Era shows up, Adam Cole calls Ricochet a one-trick pony and she should want to talk to him. Ricochet comes over and doesn't appreciate Cole's comment. Cole says Ricochet is now in the back of the line and the title his name written all over it. Ricochet says how about Cole says they go one-on-one next week and they can find out. Cole says he looks forward to it. Ricochet says it doesn't matter who he has to go through, he's getting that title back.

- In two weeks: Johnny Gargano will defend his title against Velveteen Dream.

Drew Gulak vs. Eric Bugenhagen

Bugenhagen does a full on air guitar, drum, and piano set, which wins the crowd over. Gulak is not impressed at all by what he's watching. He takes down Gulak, hits a high note, and Gulak gets up and nails him with a hard dropkick. Gulak lifts and sends him into the bottom ropes, chops to the chest, snap suplex, cover, one-count. Bugenhagen with a should charge in the corner, couple punches land, and locks in abdominal stretch. Gulak with a back elbow, northern lights suplex, overhead release suplex, gu-lock gets the tap out.

Winner: Drew Gulak via Submission

- Post-match, Gulak says he travels all over the world in 205 Live and he comes to NXT to get Ben Stiller from Dodgeball? Crowd liked that. He says he's the best submission specialist around and demands someone else come out. Matt Riddle heads out and tells him to get out of the ring (and NXT) or he'll come down there and tap Gulak out of it. Gulak responds, "How about you take your little flip flops off and make my day." Riddle says "You've chosen wisely, bro" and kicks off his flip flops to a nice pop.

Drew Gulak vs. Matt Riddle

Chain wrestling get things started, back and forth early on until Riddle nearly gets in an armbar. Gulak tries to get the advantage, but Riddle just picks up and slams down Gulak. Riddle looks for the cross armbreaker again, Gulak with some shots to the side. Riddle with a leg sweep, cover, not even a one, Gulak with a leg sweep of his own, gets a one-count. Riddle lands a big penalty kick, running senton, running forearm in the corner, tries for another and Gulak hits a big dropkick. Another one nearly sends Riddle out of the ring.

Gulak continues to work over Riddle's neck, tries for a couple covers, but no luck. Gulak is yanks Riddle's arms behind his back, tries to also bend Riddle's wrist, but Riddle finally scrambles out of it. Riddle gets back to his feet, tries to fight back, hits a cradle suplex to buy himself some time. Riddle with some kicks to the chest, Gulak catches one, dragon screw leg whip. Riddle with a sleeper hold, german suplex with a bridge, two-count. Gulak goes right into an armbar, Riddle with a chop to the chest, back-and-forth strikes. Riddle deadlift powerbomb, crushing knee strike to the face, cover, 1-2-no! Riddle goes rights into a flurry of elbows to the side of the head, bromission applied, Gulak taps out. Great match!

Winner: Matt Riddle via Pinfall

- Post-match, they do the Catch Point handshake and Gulak heads off.

- Next week: Ricochet vs. Adam Cole

Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, and Kairi Sane vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir

Belair and Baszler start things off, Baszler immediately going after Belair's weakened left arm. Belair goes after Baszler's shoulder, Belair avoids Baszler, goes for her backflip and Baszler just walks away and tags out. Shafir comes in and gets dropkick, in comes Duke. Belair drops her. Sane tags in, Belair military presses Sane and launches her up for an elbow drop on Duke.

Sane gets shoved back to the corner, Shafir tags in. Sane with a chop to the chest, Shafir asks for more and gets it. She blocks a bunch of Sane's attacks, Shirai just comes into the ring double team move, ax kick by Sane. Sane continues to work over Shafir, gets distracted while on the top rope by Baszler and gets flipped down to the mat. Baszler gets tagged in, goes for a cover, one-count.

Duke gets tagged in, crowd doesn't seem to want to watch Duke or Shafir wrestle. Duke continues to swing away on a grounded Sane. She sends Sane into the ropes, kick to the back, cover, two. Shafir back in, hip toss, Baszler back in, kick to the chest. Baszler taunts Belair a bit shot to the back. Baszler with a leg submission as she steps on the back of Sane's head. Shafir back in, cover, two-count. Crowd cheering on Kairi as she tries to make her way back. Nearly gets there, but Duke tagged in and stopped her momentarily, Duke dumped out to the floor.

Baszler tags in and Shirai hits a couple dropkicks. Big punch to Shafir's face, double knees in the corner to Baszler and Shafir. Shirai with some kicks to send Duke to the floor, springboard dropkick on Baszler, pin, two. Sane is tagged back in, hits the insane elbow, but Shafir breaks up the pin. Sane looked to tag Shirai in, but Belair smacks Sane's hand instead. She hits the KOD on Baszler and it's broken up again. Duke and Shafir end up charging Shirai and crashing on the outside. Sane clears them both out. Shirai tags Belair, hits the moonsault, cover, gets the 1-2-3.

Winners: Io Shirai, Kairi Sane, and Bianca Belair via Pinfall

- Post-match, Shirai celebrates big time. Belair seems somewhat happy, but looks like she wants to pin the champion. Shirai doing the title taunt as Belair looks on.