Thanks to Eric Reid for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Toms River, New Jersey:

* Dominick Dijakovic defeated Kassius Ohno

* Matt Riddle, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated The Forgotten Sons

* Bianca Belair defeated Deonna Purrazzo

* NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders retained over Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Candice LeRae

* Kairi Sane and Io Shirai defeated Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke

* Ricochet and The Velveteen Dream defeated NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano