Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Bartow, Florida:

* Denzel Dejournette and MJ Jenkins defeated Luke Menzies and Deonna Purrazzo

* Jeet Rama and Kavita Devi defeated Raul Mendoza and Reina Gonzalez

* Riddick Moss and Aliyah defeated Big Boa and Xia Li

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi and Lacey Lane defeated Kona Reeves and Vanessa Borne

* Kassius Ohno defeated Eric Bugenhagen

* The Street Profits and Bianca Belair defeated The Undisputed Era and Marina Shafir

* Rhea Ripley defeated Mia Yim

* Matt Riddle and The Velveteen Dream defeated Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner