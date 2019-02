Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in St. Augustine, Florida:

* Punishment Martinez defeated Brennan Williams

* Adrian Jaoude defeated Eric Bugenhagen

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Chelsea Green

* Kassius Ohno defeated Denzel Dejournette

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel

* Mia Yim and Jessie Elaban defeated Aliyah and Vanessa Borne

* Matt Riddle defeated Babatunde Aiyegbusi

* NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders retained over The Forgotten Sons