Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Sebring, Florida:

* The Street Profits defeated Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude

* Lacey Lane defeated Reina Gonzalez

* Jeet Rama and Kavita Devi defeated Vanessa Borne and Kona Reeves

* Matt Riddle defeated Babatunde Aiyegbusi

* Keith Lee defeated Jaxson Ryker with The Forgotten Sons via DQ

* MJ Jenkins defeated Aliyah

* NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders retained over Denzel DeJournette and Eric Bugenhagen

* NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream retained over Luke Menzies