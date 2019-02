Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Ft. Pierce, Florida:

* Kona Reeves defeated Stacey Ervin, Jr.

* Brennan Williams defeated Eric Bugenhagen

* Jessie Elaban defeated Chelsea Green

* Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude defeated Denzel DeJournette and Mansoor Al-Shehail

* Matt Riddle defeated Donovan Dijakovic

* The Forgotten Sons defeated The Street Profits

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Bianca Belair

* NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders retained over The Undisputed Era