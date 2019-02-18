- Sheamus trains with WWE referee Charles Robinson in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel. It was noted that the 54 year old veteran referee competes in endurance runs like Tough Mudder and The Spartan Race several times each year. The video also features Zelina Vega and Xavier Woods at the gym with Lil' Naitch and The Celtic Warrior.

- Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch have been announced to appear on Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm ET on the WWE Network. As noted, that episode will also feature Rhea Ripley vs. NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm plus tag team action with Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews vs. The Coffey Brothers.

- As noted, four top NXT Superstars were brought to tonight's RAW from the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA - NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Ricochet and Aleister Black. PWInsider noted that there were plans for the four to appear on tonight's broadcast in some way. As seen below, WWE has confirmed that the four black & yellow brand Superstars are backstage for RAW: