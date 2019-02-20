- Above is new video from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, featuring Woods visiting Corridor Digital HQ in Los Angeles to play around with their NewBeeDrone product. Woods learns to fly and race the minidrone while learning some pro tricks.
- WWE SmackDown Superstar Killian Dain turns 34 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki turns 76 and Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim turns 42. Also, today would have been the 98th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Buddy Rogers.
- The WWE NXT UK brand is headed to the UK's Download Festival on June 14, June 15 and June 16. As they did last year with the main NXT brand, matches will be taped at the festival for TV. WWE has also announced NXT UK TV tapings for April 19 and April 20 in Glasgow, Scotland, and on July 19 and July 20 in Plymouth, England.
Superstars advertised for these events include WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm, NXT UK Tag Team Champions James Drake and Zack Gibson, WALTER, Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Jinny, Jordan Devlin, Rhea Ripley, Travis Banks, the Gallus stable and others.
Below is the full announcement on the new NXT UK tapings:
NXT UK shows announced for Glasgow, Download Festival and Plymouth
WWE has announced three upcoming sites of NXT UK WWE Network tapings emanating from Glasgow, Download Festival and Plymouth.
NXT UK will visit Scotland for the first time ever with two nights of tapings on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, at the Braehead Arena, beginning at 7:30 p.m. GMT. Tickets for the Glasgow shows will be available Friday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. GMT at www.braehead-arena.co.uk/.
In June, NXT UK will rock Donington Park with an entire weekend of tapings from Friday, June 14, through Sunday, June 16. Tickets for Download Festival are available now at download.frontgatetickets.com/.
NXT UK returns to the Plymouth Pavilions for two nights of action on Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20, beginning at 7:30 p.m. GMT. Tickets for the Plymouth shows will be available beginning Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. GMT at www.theticketstore.co.uk/.
The WWE Universe can expect to see WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne, NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm, NXT UK Tag Team Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans, Moustache Mountain's Tyler Bate and Trent Seven, WALTER, Jinny, Gallus, Jordan Devlin, Rhea Ripley, Travis Banks and many more.
Don't miss your opportunity be a part of this monumental weekend when the groundbreaking show comes to Glasgow, Download Festival and Plymouth.
#NXTUK LIVE is heading to Glasgow, @DownloadFest, and Plymouth Pavilions! Here's everything you need to know: https://t.co/ELwJBlBuCn pic.twitter.com/nwh1yUs0CG— NXT UK (@NXTUK) February 20, 2019