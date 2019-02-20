- Above is new video from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, featuring Woods visiting Corridor Digital HQ in Los Angeles to play around with their NewBeeDrone product. Woods learns to fly and race the minidrone while learning some pro tricks.

- WWE SmackDown Superstar Killian Dain turns 34 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki turns 76 and Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim turns 42. Also, today would have been the 98th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Buddy Rogers.

- The WWE NXT UK brand is headed to the UK's Download Festival on June 14, June 15 and June 16. As they did last year with the main NXT brand, matches will be taped at the festival for TV. WWE has also announced NXT UK TV tapings for April 19 and April 20 in Glasgow, Scotland, and on July 19 and July 20 in Plymouth, England.

Superstars advertised for these events include WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm, NXT UK Tag Team Champions James Drake and Zack Gibson, WALTER, Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Jinny, Jordan Devlin, Rhea Ripley, Travis Banks, the Gallus stable and others.

Below is the full announcement on the new NXT UK tapings: