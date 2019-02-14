- Above, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce hit the gym with Sheamus in his latest Celtic Warrior Workouts video.
- New Day, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, and other WWE Superstars paid tribute to "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels for Valentine's Day.
- As noted, The Undertaker will be appearing at Starrcast II, which will take place over the weekend during AEW Double or Nothing (May 25). WWE PPV Pre-Show Host, Jonathan Coachman, has also been announced for the event.
pic.twitter.com/3p2tenV2PD— #StarrcastOnFITE (@StarrcastEvents) February 14, 2019