- Above, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce hit the gym with Sheamus in his latest Celtic Warrior Workouts video.

- New Day, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, and other WWE Superstars paid tribute to "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels for Valentine's Day.

- As noted, The Undertaker will be appearing at Starrcast II, which will take place over the weekend during AEW Double or Nothing (May 25). WWE PPV Pre-Show Host, Jonathan Coachman, has also been announced for the event.