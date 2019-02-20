- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE SmackDown from New Orleans.

- After making his RAW and SmackDown debuts this week, WWE NXT Superstar Ricochet has been pulled from wrestling at the EVOLVE 123 event in Melrose, MA on March 15 and from wrestling at the EVOLVE 124 event in Queens on March 16. He was scheduled to face Orange Cassidy at EVOLVE 123. He was then scheduled to team with EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits to face Shane Strickland, Joe Gacy and Eddie Kingston at EVOLVE 124.

The Velveteen Dream will be replacing Ricochet in both matches at the EVOLVE shows. Ricochet will still appear for the meet & greet sessions. Ricochet was likely pulled from the matches because of his role on the main roster as EVOLVE has the option to feature the NXT talents on their live streams.

- Former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger (Jake Hager) will face TJ Jones in his second fight for Bellator MMA. The fight will take place on Saturday, May 11 from the Allstate Arena in Chicago at the Bellator 221 event. Swagger goes into the fight with a 1-0 record and Jones is coming in with a 1-1 record. Swagger made his MMA debut for Bellator back in late January, defeating JW Kiser by submission in the first round.

Swagger and Bellator tweeted the following on the event: