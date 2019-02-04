WWE RAW Preview - Stephanie McMahon Invites Becky Lynch, Kurt Angle Addresses Future, Jeff Jarrett

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon as we move towards the Elimination Chamber PPV on February 17.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Stephanie McMahon invites Becky Lynch to the red brand.

* Kurt Angle will address his future with WWE.

* Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Nikki Cross and Alicia Fox (Qualifier for Tag Team Elimination Chamber Match)

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley (with Lio Rush) vs. Finn Balor (Title Match)

* Jeff Jarrett (with Road Dogg) vs. Elias

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show and remember to join us for live coverage at 8 pm ET.