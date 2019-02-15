- Above is a clip from a new WWE Network Hidden Gem addition, featuring WWE Hall of Famers Bob Backlund and Greg "The Hammer" Valentine doing battle for the WWE Title at Madison Square Garden in 1979.

- Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann turns 28 years old today while Spanish announcer Hugo Savinovich turns 60.

- Below is a Total Bellas preview clip for Sunday with Brie Bella getting overwhelmed during ring return training with Nikki Bella and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan: