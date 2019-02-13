WWE revealed in a recent SEC filing that the lease for the 54,200 square foot WWE Performance Center and warehouse space in Orlando, Florida runs through November 2020. It was also revealed that the lease for the 17,300 square foot UK Performance Center in London, England runs through July 2028. The main PC in Orlando opened on July 11, 2013 while the PC in London opened on January 11 of this year.

The filing noted, "We have executive offices, television and music recording studios, post-production operations and warehouses at locations in or near Stamford, Connecticut. We also have sales offices in New York, Orlando, Atlanta and Chicago and have international offices in London, Tokyo, Shanghai, Mumbai, Munich, Mexico, Singapore, and Dubai. We own three buildings in which our executive and administrative offices, our television and music recording studios and our production operations are located. We lease space for our sales offices, performance centers, WWE Studios office and other facilities."

See Also Triple H Reveals Where The Next Performance Centers Will Be, Explains The WWE Tryout Process

The filing also revealed that the company has sales offices in New York, Orlando, Atlanta and Chicago, plus international offices in London, Tokyo, Shanghai, Mumbai, Munich, Mexico, Singapore and Dubai. They listed the following principal properties:

* Corporate offices in Stamford, CT (94,200 square feet) - owned

* Warehouse space in Norwalk, CT (121,500 square feet) - leased through January 2020

* Production facilities, office and warehouse space in Stamford, CT (154,500 square feet) - owned

* Corporate offices in Stamford, CT (53,500 square feet) - leased through May 2023

* WWE Performance Center and warehouse space in Orlando, FL (54,200 square feet) - leased through November 2020

* WWE UK Performance Center in London, England (17,300 square feet) - leased through July 2028

* Sales offices in various locations (26,900 square feet) - leased through December 2026

* WWE Studios office in Los Angeles, CA (13,200 square feet) - leased through April 2020