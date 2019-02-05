WWE SmackDown & 205 Live Previews: Daniel Bryan Takes On Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton Vs. Mustafa Ali

Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown.

* WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. Jeff Hardy (Non-Title Match)

* Gallows & Anderson vs. Rusev (with Lana) and Shinsuke Nakamura

* Randy Orton vs. Mustafa Ali

For 205 Live, no matches have been announced yet, but Ariya Daivari is expected to explained why he attacked Hideo Itami on last week's show. Also, Humberto Carrillo may have to cross paths with Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher.

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show and join us for live coverage at 8 pm ET.