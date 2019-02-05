WWE SmackDown Live Coverage

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everrett, WA.

Here is what's in store for tonight's show:

* WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. Jeff Hardy (Non-Title Match)

* Gallows & Anderson vs. Rusev (with Lana) & Shinsuke Nakamura

* Randy Orton vs. Mustafa Ali



The SmackDown Commentary Team, consisting of Tom Philips, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton welcome us to the show.

Charlotte Flair's music hits, and the Queen is on her way to the ring. Video recap of Stephanie suspending Becky Lynch on last night's episode of Monday Night Raw. Charlotte gets on the mic and says the only thing worse than arrogance, is ignorance. She blames Becky Lynch's own rogue behavior for getting herself suspended. Charlotte sarcastically hopes that Becky is healthy enough to compete at WrestleMania. Charlotte than expresses that she is at 100%, and would love to face Ronda Rousey at Mania.

Becky Lynch walks down from the crowd! Fans are going wild. Charlotte berates Becky for not only stealing her father's catch phrase, but now for stealing Roman Reign's entrance. Becky grabs her own microphone, and says that the Man has returned to SD Live. Her and Charlotte get into an argument with a series of referees and security in between them.

Triple H is here! He comes out and tells Becky to her face that she is suspended and that she needs to go home and see the doctor. With Charlotte taunting in the background, Triple H tells Charlotte to get out of the ring. "See the doctor, get cleared," says Triple H to Becky. Becky admits that she doesn't trust any of the authorities doctors, because she doesn't want her opportunity taken away. Triple H tells Becky to go home. Becky fires back by asking Triple H how Steph is after she punched her in the face. Triple H, who was about to leave, says that he bought into the Man gimmick, but now believes Becky is just a self-destructor. He theorizes that Becky is doing whatever she can to look for a way out. Crowd tries to start a Becky chant, but Triple H tells them to shut their mouths. He reminds Becky of her reckless decisions that lost her the Survivor Series match with Ronda. Triple H then pokes at Becky..."Is your knee even injured?" Triple H says that Becky is scared. Scared not that the doctors won't clear her, but that she will be cleared...and Ronda Rousey will expose her as the fraud she is. "You will prove to everyone...that Becky Lynch fears Ronda Rousey," growls Triple H.

Becky slaps Triple H across the face. The two share an epic staredown, with Hunter's anger boiling, but Becky just smiling. She eventually leaves through the crowd, the same way she came into the arena.

Announced for later in the evening...Randy Orton versus Mustafa Ali, and Daniel Bryan taking on Jeff Hardy. Commentary says that Hardy took great offense to Bryan throwing away the WWE title last week.

Up next...Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura take on the Good Brothers in a match that was set-up last week.

Back from break and Gallows and Anderson are already in the ring.

Shinsuke Nakamura makes his entrance first. Flashback to last week, when R-Truth defeated Shinsuke for the United States championship, then immediately defending it against Rusev in back-to-back matches. Following that bout, Rusev and Shinsuke would team up on Truth, and beat him senseless.

Rusev is out second for the heels. Lana accompanies him like always.

Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev versus the Good Brothers

Gallows knocks Rusev off the apron and he begins with Shinsuke. Quick-tag in to Anderson. Shinsuke catches him with a heel kick. Rusev tags Shinsuke's back, and the newly formed team already start arguing. Anderson rolls up Rusev...but Shinsuke breaks the count. Gallows comes in and steam rolls Shinsuke to the outside. Anderson throws Rusev over. Suicide plancha from Anderson and both Shinsuke and Rusev are taken out.

We go to commercial.

Shinsuke is working over Anderson. Loud "Too Sweet" chants from the crowd. Anderson lands a flush uppercut, but misses a drive-by kick. Shinsuke takes advantage and lands an exploder suplex. He goes for the Kinshasa...but Anderson surprises him with a spinebuster! Shinsuke is able to tag out

Gallows tags in an nails Rusev with a big superkick and a choke-bomb on Shinsuke. The big men bounce off the ropes and take each other out with a double-lariat. Lana helps Shinsuke get back to his feet while the Good Brothers go for the Magic Killer. Shinsuke breaks it up...KINSHASA ON GALLOWS. Anderson with a sic kick! Rusev with a superkick onto Anderson. Rusev with the pin...GOT EM!

Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev win by pinfall.

Shinsuke and Rusev raise each others arms in celebration. Graves calls them a newer version of the New England Patriots

Promo from Mustafa Ali. He says that no one expects him to survive against Randy Orton tonight, or at survive the Elimination Chamber matchup. "What if the Viper goes to strike and he misses?" asks Ali. "What if...I become WWE champion at Elimination Chamber." Ali ends the segment by showing off his LED mask.

Cut to Paige. She says she's happy to be back at SD, and sends us to a clip of her new movie, Fighting With My Family.

Clip takes us to another commercial.

Announced for next week...McMiz TV with guests...the Usos.

Promo from Jimmy and Jey backstage. They say that Shane and Miz call themselves the best tag team in the world, but mock them for their odd relationship. They say that at next week's McMiz TV..."WELCOME...TO THE USO PENITENTIARY.

Randy Orton makes his way out for his matchup. His opponent...Mustafa Ali...is already in the ring.

Randy Orton versus Mustafa Ali

Tie-up. Orton pushes Ali into the corner until the ref breaks the hold. Ali lands a big chop onto Orton that angers the Viper. They trade strikes. Orton slows Ali down with a huge clothesline. He drops Ali onto the top rope with a release suplex, sending the former 205 Live star to ringside. Orton in pursuit...he back body drops Ali onto the announcer table!

Back in the ring Orton wears Ali down with a headlock. Irish-Whip sends Ali into the turnbuckle...he bounces over Orton but runs right into a powerslam. Orton puts Ali on the top rope for his signature superplex. Headbutt by Ali, but Orton crotch drops Ali. He climbs...TOP ROPE SUPERPLEX. Cover by Orton...Ali gets a shoulder up.

This one continues after the break.

Orton smashes Ali's head off the top turnbuckle and unloads a series of European uppercuts on the youngster in the corner. Another headlock by Orton. Ali screams in pain. Crowd tries to get him back into it. Ali to his feet, he breaks the hold, but Orton clubs Ali on the back.

Ali mounts a comeback with a pop-up dropkick. Orton slides to the outside. He baits Ali in, and slams his head off the announcer table. Orton goes for another back body drop but Ali lands on his feet! Dropkick from Ali sends Orton over the table. ALI FLIES OVER THE TABLE WITH A CROSSBODY! Ali with mounted punches. Orton shoves Ali away.

Ali waits for Orton to get back in the ring...kick to the chest. Superkick. Another superkick! He charges Orton in the corner but the Viper tosses him to the apron. He goes for his draping DDT but Ali blocks it and decapitates Orton with a head kick. Roll-through facebuster from Ali! He goes for the cover...Orton kicks out. Back on their feet...Ali goes to the middle-rope...he fakes Orton out who was waiting for the RKO. Ali with a huge tornado DDT! He climbs for the 054...Orton pulls Ali's foot off the top...RKO!!! That'll do it.

Randy Orton wins by pinfall

