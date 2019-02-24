WWE superstar Lana apparently has an online store where you can buy various used outfits that she has personally worn. Lana has named it "Cj Pperry's Closet", and the store is accessible through the popular web client, PoshMark.com.

At the moment, the WWE star has 51 items available, including the dress that she wore at WrestleMania 30, clothes from her WrestleMania 32 photoshoot, a custom navy suit from an episode of RAW, several sequined dresses, wrestling gear that she wore on SmackDown, an outfit she wore on Total Divas, and personally worn Happy Rusev and Lana shirts.

Some of the clothes are also signed, like the Happy Rusev and Lana Day shirts. The prices of the clothes can range anywhere from $100 to $2,000, and it says on the site that Lana has been actively selling these items since December 2018.

