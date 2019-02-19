- Last night's WWE RAW from Lafayette, LA saw Drew McIntyre defeat Dean Ambrose in singles action. McIntyre stood tall over Ambrose after the win and looked up at the WrestleMania 35 sign hanging high in the Cajundome. Above is post-match video of Dasha Fuentes talking to McIntyre, who says he will keep making these statements on the Road to WrestleMania 35. Dasha asked if McIntyre thinks Ambrose regretted slapping him in the face earlier in the night.

"What do you honestly think?," McIntyre asked. "He tried to make a statement at my expense, and I dropped him. Did you see what happened to Braun Strowman last night [at Elimination Chamber]? It's WrestleMania season and right up until WrestleMania, I will make statements every single week at the expense of anybody that gets in Drew McIntyre's way."

- WWE is teasing special appearances by Superstars and Legends for next Monday's RAW at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia during the 70th birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Below is their updated announcement for the celebration:

Join Monday Night Raw for Ric Flair's 70th birthday celebration on Feb. 25 Happy birthday to "Woooooo!" WWE will celebrate the 70th birthday of iconic two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on the Feb. 25 edition of Monday Night Raw. The Nature Boy's parties are never modest, so we can only imagine what lavish festivities are in store … and which Superstars and WWE Legends will drop in for some stylin' and profilin'. Don't miss Ric Flair's 70th birthday on a special Raw, live next Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

- As noted, The Miz and Maryse appeared at WWE Elimination Chamber on Sunday to announce that they are expecting their second child together. Miz took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that they are expecting the child in September of this year. There's no word yet on if it will be a boy or a girl.

Miz wrote, "The #ItFamily is getting bigger. Will we have a son? Will we have two daughters? Either way, I can't wait. Being a dad is the most tiring, challenging and rewarding thing I've ever done. I can't wait for @MonroeMizanin to be a big sister. #ItBabyNumberTwo coming soon..."

You can see his full tweet below: