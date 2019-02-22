- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of WWE NXT couple Montez Ford and Bianca Belair talking about their custom ring gear that was designed by Belair, to celebrate Black History Month.

- The Arrival series from the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel will be coming to the WWE Network next week. The premiere episode, featuring Matt Riddle, will air as a one-hour special on Monday night after RAW goes off the air. The feature on Riddle originally aired in 7 parts on YouTube. Below is the synopsis:

"Join Matt Riddle, The Original Bro, on his journey from hard-fought beginnings to his thrilling debut in NXT."

- RAW Tag Team Champion Scott Dawson took to Twitter this evening and commented on Tye Dillinger leaving the company.

Dawson wrote, "I hope everyone gets to really see how good @perfec10n is. I've had the privilege to be in the ring with some of the best professional wrestlers in the world. He ranks right up at the very top."

