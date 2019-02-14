- WWE posted this video of Coaches Sara Amato and Serena Deeb checking on a fight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today. They found WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke getting into a shouting match with Lacey Lane, Mia Yim, Jessie Elaban and MJ Jenkins.

- WWE stock was up 0.75% today, closing at $88.87 per share. Today's high was $89.53 and the low was $87.41.

- Sin Cara tweeted a clip from the gym today and noted that he is getting ready to make his comeback. You can see the quick clip below. Cara has been out of action since mid-August after undergoing surgery on his right knee, but he has spent a lot of time training at the WWE Performance Center as of late.

The masked Superstar also made a recent tweet about possibly teaming up with Rey Mysterio in the future. As we noted recently, there had been talk of turning Andrade babyface and then putting him into a three-man stable with Mysterio and Sin Cara.