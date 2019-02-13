As seen in the video above, WWE Superstar Sonya Deville had a conversation with Afterbuzz TV about her upcoming match at Sunday's Elimination Chamber PPV. Deville revealed during the phone call that she will officially be added to the cast of the upcoming Season 9 of Total Divas.

"Part of being a WWE Superstar to me is showing the fans what happens outside of the ring," Deville said. "Who I am in the ring, and in my personal life, is important to defining my character. I'm tough for a reason. I've been through things and I am the person I am for a lot of reasons, and I love sharing those stories with the fans because it's relatable. I meet a lot of people, fans everyday, that can relate to what I've been through and stuff that they're going through in their own lives.

"On that topic," Deville continued, "I'll be on Season 9 of Total Divas, which is something I'm super excited about...We're starting filming this week. I mean, we filmed a little bit at The Rumble but this week is really the first week of filming."

Deville explained that the constant inclusion of cameras in her personal life makes her nervous about the decision to be a part of Total Divas. Apart from her personal mistakes being aired for the world to see, Deville is mostly concerned about how her girlfriend will respond to having a camera crew following their relationship.

"Obviously I'm nervous, because any time you have cameras in your personal life, inside your home, in your relationship, it is obviously nerve racking," Deville said. "My life is crazy and sh-- happens sometimes that I'm not proud of, and I make mistakes. It's going to all be captured on TV and it's going to air, and people are hopefully going to be able to relate to some of those mistakes, and stuff like that. My girlfriend will be on this season with me, and so that's a big thing for her because she's not in the public eye like I am. She's not used to cameras in her face. It's going to be an adjustment for her as well, and our relationship."

As previously reported, Lana & Rusev announced on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast that the E! Network executives gave them a "strong no" when it came to returning to Total Divas this season.

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view takes place on February 17 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Deville will team with Mandy Rose to face Sasha Banks & Bayley, Tamina & Nia Jax, The IIconics, Carmella & Naomi, & The Riott Squad in a tag team Elimination Chamber match to determine the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

