- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. The episode featured Wolfgang vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne in the non-title main event, Noam Dar vs. Jordan Devlin, Jinny vs. Mia Yim, and a fight between Rhea Ripley and NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm.

- There's no word yet on when SmackDown Tag Team Champion Shane McMahon will appear on CBS show "NCIS: Los Angeles" but we will keep you updated on when the announcement is made. Last night's McMizTV segment on SmackDown saw The Miz reveal the upcoming appearance for Shane, which was filmed earlier this year. NCIS co-stars LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell appeared on WWE RAW back in March 2014 to promote the show, and talked about being fans of the product.

- Kofi Kingston received major praise on social media from fans and wrestlers after his Gauntlet Match performance on last night's WWE SmackDown, which went more than an hour. Kofi lost the match but he will get another shot at the spotlight at Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, replacing Mustafa Ali in the Chamber for the WWE Title. Kofi will do battle with champion Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe and Jeff Hardy.

Kofi also took to Twitter today and wrote, "As we stare unto the horizon and observe the perils that lie ahead, we step forward, towards the danger...and we fight. Because we just do not know any other way. See you Sunday. #EliminationChamber"

Below are Twitter comments from Ali, Big E, Xavier Woods, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Natalya, Tyson Kidd, Seth Rollins, Curt Hawkins, Keith Lee, Mike Kanellis, Tye Dillinger and NXT Tag Team Champion Hanson:

As we stare unto the horizon and observe the perils that lie ahead, we step forward, towards the danger...and we fight. Because we just do not know any other way. See you Sunday. #EliminationChamber — Rob gronKOFski (@TrueKofi) February 13, 2019

Sometimes you forget the dude you've goofed off with for the last 4+ years is a legend. Putting in an actual hour against (and DEFEATING) world champs & future HOFers was awe inspiring & humbling. Last night was one we will never forget. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) February 13, 2019

He will become champion. He will. — The Honorable Honorable HONORABLE Comiiiiish (@XavierWoodsPhD) February 13, 2019

Hey @WarBeardHanson, your day one, @TrueKofi layed it all out there tonight. Way to push Kof! Hanson... ?????? — Defiant Lee (@RealKeithLee) February 13, 2019

All the props in the world to @TrueKofi — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) February 13, 2019