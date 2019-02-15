- As noted earlier, several WWE Superstars paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels with a photo shoot on Valentine's Day. Above is video of The New Day recreating HBK's infamous Barber Shop Window incident with Marty Jannetty, and below is video of Shinsuke Nakamura, The IIconics, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville participating in the photo shoot.

- TOMY International has announced a new line of WWE Battling Toys to be released later this year. The figures will provide "unique and evolving" battling game play with figures for John Cena, The Rock, The Undertaker, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and others. Below is the full announcement to go along with the reveal at the Toy Fair in New York City this weekend:

TOMY International To Manufacture Officially Licensed Battling Toys Featuring WWE® Superstars OAK BROOK, Ill., /PRNewswire/ -- TOMY International, a leading global designer, producer and marketer of toys and infant products today announced a multi-year licensing agreement with WWE to produce battling toys featuring WWE Superstars that will be available at mass retailers in the Fall of 2019. Built upon WWE's larger-than-life Superstars, the line will provide unique and evolving battling game play where fans will be able to pit their favorite Superstars against each other, choosing from the likes of John Cena, The Rock, Undertaker, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and more. TOMY will produce a comprehensive, innovative line of battling toys for the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia and New Zealand. "Partnering with WWE is an exciting opportunity for us to showcase our company's long history of merging technology and innovation to bring the action and drama of WWE into fun battling toys that kids love to play with," states Peter Henseler, President of TOMY International. "Our WWE line will reinforce all the action and entertainment that only WWE can provide, delivering on both the interactive battling game play value as well as providing kids the ability to recreate the excitement of one of the world's most popular family sports and entertainment properties. With a little bit of TOMY magic built into every product, our WWE branded toys will be designed to delight kids around the world."

- As noted, John Cena will be hosting a revival of the "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" game show soon. There's no word yet on when the series will premiere but it will air on Nickelodeon.

Cena took to Twitter today and commented on the new project. He wrote, "They say "wisdom comes with age," but you should never doubt how intelligent young men and women can be. Ready to bring back this educational and FUN show. It's time to find out... #AreYouSmarter?! @Nickelodeon"

You can see Cena's full tweet below: