WWE Studios will be producing feature films with Netflix, with plans to release them via the streaming service, according to PWInsider. The upcoming projects will be geared towards family audiences and the first movie, The Main Event, will begin production in the summer.

The Main Event is about a ten year old boy who gets bullied, but dreams of one day becoming a WWE Superstar. The report also says John Cena could possibly make a cameo and both The Miz and Bray Wyatt are expected to have small roles in the film.

WWE Studios first formed in 2002 and had three releases in 2018: Mohawk (featuring Luke Harper), The Marine 6: Close Quarters (with The Miz, Becky Lynch, and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels), and Blood Brother (featuring R-Truth).

Fighting with My Family is next up for WWE Studios, which hits theaters on February 22.