- This week's WWE NXT UK episode saw Rhea Ripley fail to take back the NXT UK Women's Title from Toni Storm. Above is post-match video of a furious Ripley refusing to comment on what happened.

- Former WWE United States Champion Carlito turns 40 years old today while Mexican legend Dos Caras turns 68, former Impact star Crimson turns 34 and former WWE/Impact star Tyrus turns 46. Also, today would have been the 58th birthday for former WWE Women's Champion Bertha Faye.

- Sami Zayn was among the many WWE Superstars who took to Twitter this week to congratulate DX on their 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction. As seen below, Zayn responded to a tweet from Sean "X-Pac" Waltman and gave him props for paving the way.

Zayn wrote, "You deserve to be in the Hall of Fame irrespective of your run in DX. Half the guys on the roster, myself included, may never have had the chance to sign with @WWE without you paving the way. Thank you for your contributions. Much love and respect."