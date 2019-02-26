- Sunday's episode of WWE Total Bellas drew 424,000 viewers and ranked #29 on the Cable Top 150. This episode, the 6th episode in the 4th season, featured Nikki Bella's first date with Peter Kraus of The Bachelorette.

This is down from last week's episode, which drew 426,000 viewers and ranked #34.

The Walking Dead topped the night in the cable Top 150 and in viewership with 4.386 million viewers.

Below is our Total Bellas Season 4 Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 505,000 viewers

Episode 2: 460,000 viewers

Episode 3: 454,000 viewers

Episode 4: 396,000 viewers

Episode 5: 426,000 viewers

Episode 6: 424,000 viewers

Episode 7:

Season 3 Total: 6.342 million viewers

Season 3 Average: 634,200 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 2 Total: 4.702 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode (8 episodes)

Season 1 Total: 3.842 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode (6 episodes)

- The "Fighting with My Family" movie from WWE Studios and The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions earned $8,028,134 during its first week of being released in theaters nationwide, according to Box Office Mojo. This breaks down to $138,780 for the limited opening weekend with 4 theaters and $7,813,113 for the nationwide opening weekend in 2,711 additional theaters. The movie, based on Paige and her wrestling family, ranked #4 for the weekend behind How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Battle Angel: Alita and The LEGO Movie 2.

As seen below, WWE congratulated The Rock and Paige on the success of the movie during last night's RAW: