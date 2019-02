Sunday's episode of WWE Total Bellas drew 426,000 viewers and ranked #34 on the Cable Top 150. This episode aired during the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

This is up from last week's episode, which drew 396,000 viewers and ranked #36 for the lowest viewership in series history.

The 2019 NBA All Star game topped the night in the cable Top 150 and in viewership with 5.766 million viewers.

Below is our Total Bellas Season 4 Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 505,000 viewers

Episode 2: 460,000 viewers

Episode 3: 454,000 viewers

Episode 4: 396,000 viewers

Episode 5: 426,000 viewers

Episode 6:

Season 3 Total: 6.342 million viewers

Season 3 Average: 634,200 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 2 Total: 4.702 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode (8 episodes)

Season 1 Total: 3.842 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode (6 episodes)

Source: ShowBuzz Daily