WWE Worlds Collide Tournament Results (2/2): Velveteen Dream Vs. Tyler Bate In The Finals

By Robert Gunier | February 02, 2019

The WWE Worlds Collide Tournament aired in two parts earlier today on the WWE Network and featured superstars from WWE NXT, NXT UK and WWE 205.

Team NXT: Adam Cole, The Velveteen Dream, Dominik Dijakovic, Keith Lee, Shane Thorne

Team NXT UK: Jordan Devlin, Mark Andrews, Travis Banks, Tyler Bate, NXT UK Tag Team Champion Zack Gibson

Team 205 Live: Humberto Carrillo, Cedric Alexander, Tony Nese, TJP, Drew Gulak

Below are the full results:

* Jordan Devlin won the 15-man Battle Royal to earn a first round buy.


First Round

* Drew Gulak defeated Mark Andrews


* Keith Lee defeated Travis Banks


* Adam Cole defeated Shane Thorne


* Dominik Dijakovic defeated TJP


* Tyler Bate defeated Cedric Alexander


* The Velveteen Dream defeated Tony Nese


* Humberto Carrillo defeated Zack Gibson


Quarterfinals

* Adam Cole defeated Keith Lee


* Tyler Bate defeated Dominik Dijakovic


* The Velveteen Dream defeated Humberto Carrillo


* Jordan Devlin defeated Drew Gulak


Semi-Finals

* Tyler Bate defeated Adam Cole


* The Velveteen Dream defeated Jordan Devlin


Finals

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Tyler Bate to win the WWE Worlds Collide tournament


