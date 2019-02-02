WWE Worlds Collide Tournament Results (2/2): Velveteen Dream Vs. Tyler Bate In The Finals

The WWE Worlds Collide Tournament aired in two parts earlier today on the WWE Network and featured superstars from WWE NXT, NXT UK and WWE 205.
Team NXT: Adam Cole, The Velveteen Dream, Dominik Dijakovic, Keith Lee, Shane Thorne
Team NXT UK: Jordan Devlin, Mark Andrews, Travis Banks, Tyler Bate, NXT UK Tag Team Champion Zack Gibson
Team 205 Live: Humberto Carrillo, Cedric Alexander, Tony Nese, TJP, Drew Gulak
Below are the full results:
* Jordan Devlin won the 15-man Battle Royal to earn a first round buy.
What better introduction is there for these Superstars from @WWENXT, @NXTUK & @WWE205Live than a huge #BattleRoyal on @WWE #WorldsCollide?! pic.twitter.com/FTcepJK4Au— WWE (@WWE) February 3, 2019
First Round
* Drew Gulak defeated Mark Andrews
The ring is everything BUT a #NoFlyZone when @MandrewsJunior is around! #WorldsCollide #NXTUK #205Live @DrewGulak pic.twitter.com/suAzTGjmC4— NXT UK (@NXTUK) February 2, 2019
* Keith Lee defeated Travis Banks
A win with AUTHORITY! @RealKeithLee advances in the @WWE #WorldsCollide Tournament! #WWENXT @Travis_BanksPW #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/GodGICCGNc— WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2019
* Adam Cole defeated Shane Thorne
ADAM COLE BAY-BAY!#WWENXT is ready to show what it's made of as @AdamColePro takes on @ShaneThorneWWE right now in the @WWE #WorldsCollide Tournament! pic.twitter.com/l018Y0lXkH— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 2, 2019
* Dominik Dijakovic defeated TJP
It's official: We're afraid of @DijakovicWWE. #WorldsCollide #WWENXT #205Live pic.twitter.com/BJd22mRC9I— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 2, 2019
* Tyler Bate defeated Cedric Alexander
We told you this would be good. #WorldsCollide #205Live #NXTUK @Tyler_Bate @CedricAlexander pic.twitter.com/mGzGyeI44t— WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2019
* The Velveteen Dream defeated Tony Nese
Immerse yourself in the ENTIRE @VelveteenWWE Experience! #TheDream is headed to the Quarter Finals of the @WWE #WorldsCollide Tournament! #WWENXT @TonyNese #205Live pic.twitter.com/80bmtk24S1— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 2, 2019
* Humberto Carrillo defeated Zack Gibson
#205Live's @Humberto_WWE is out to UPSET Liverpool's #1 @ZackGibson01 of @NXTUK in the @WWE #WorldsCollide tournament! pic.twitter.com/Wtxk6YiQAX— WWE (@WWE) February 3, 2019
Quarterfinals
* Adam Cole defeated Keith Lee
What goes ??, must come ??. #WorldsCollide #WWENXT @AdamColePro @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/eyMYemLV8j— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 2, 2019
* Tyler Bate defeated Dominik Dijakovic
What a b i g s t r o n g b o i! #WorldsCollide #NXTUK #WWENXT @Tyler_Bate @DijakovicWWE pic.twitter.com/AnLqF6fsEM— NXT UK (@NXTUK) February 2, 2019
* The Velveteen Dream defeated Humberto Carrillo
That dropkick is what (Velveteen) dreams are made of! #WorldsCollide #WWENXT #205Live @VelveteenWWE @humberto_wwe pic.twitter.com/h0SEBOM7Dw— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 2, 2019
* Jordan Devlin defeated Drew Gulak
The #IrishAce @Jordan_Devlin1 isn't sweating anybody after picking up a win over @DrewGulak in the quarterfinals of #WorldsCollide. pic.twitter.com/8X2nqME0Yi— WWE (@WWE) February 3, 2019
Semi-Finals
* Tyler Bate defeated Adam Cole
Will the the b i g s t r o n g b o i become the #TournamentMaster? @Tyler_Bate advances to the FINALS of #WorldsCollide! pic.twitter.com/aDLr3ikFQs— WWE (@WWE) February 3, 2019
* The Velveteen Dream defeated Jordan Devlin
Can @NXTUK's @Jordan_Devlin1 handle the #VelveteenDreamExperience as he takes on @WWENXT's @VelveteenWWE in the @WWE #WorldsCollide tournament Semifinals?! pic.twitter.com/Afk3GLGK4L— WWE (@WWE) February 3, 2019
Finals
* The Velveteen Dream defeated Tyler Bate to win the WWE Worlds Collide tournament
What a match.— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 3, 2019
What a tournament.
What a Finals!#WorldsCollide @VelveteenWWE @Tyler_Bate pic.twitter.com/BIb9PO9skS