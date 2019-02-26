We noted on Monday that the expected location for WWE's WrestleMania 36 in 2020 was Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tampa sports reporter Collin Sherwin noted on Twitter that the official announcement will likely come on Thursday, March 7th. A press conference is scheduled for that afternoon in Tampa.

We reported back in May 2018 that the Tampa Bay Sports Commission had submitted their bid to host WrestleMania 39 in 2023, WrestleMania 40 in 2024 or WrestleMania 41 in 2025, at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa also reportedly put in a bid to host the Royal Rumble in 2022 or 2023.

Raymond James Stadium is the current home of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and will host a team in the relaunch of Vince McMahon's XFL in 2020.

Our own Justin LaBar, who co-hosts the WINCLY podcast here at Wrestling Inc., had reported earlier this month that Tampa would host WrestleMania next year. He tweeted: