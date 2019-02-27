WWN Live, parent company to EVOLVE, has announced the first-ever WWN Recruitment Camp that offers a WWE tryout opportunity.

The camp will be held at the WWE Performance Center in mid-April. Several WWE NXT Coaches and Superstars will participate - Terry Taylor, Norman Smiley, Serena Deeb, Oney Lorcan, Drake Wuertz and Gabe Sapolsky.

The $699 camp is open to wrestlers, referees and managers of all experience levels. Talents can submit their applications at WWNLive.com and they will notify you if you've been approved.

Below is WWN's announcement on the camp with full details:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - February 27th, 2019

WWN Recruitment Camp Offers WWE Tryout Opportunity & All Star NXT Roster

Port Richey, FL- WWN is very excited to announce the first-ever WWN Recruitment Camp. This will be an extensive three-day seminar with an unprecedented opportunity. The dates will be April 12th-14th in Port Richey, FL. Info can be found at www.WWNLive.com. Here is everything you need to know:

The Opportunity

Standout participants will receive an invitation to the WWE Performance Center (PC) for a 3-day WWE tryout! You can be included in one of the semi-annual WWE tryouts, which have seen numerous athletes awarded WWE contracts.

Standout participants will also be awarded an opportunity to sign WWN contracts, which leads to full time bookings in EVOLVE.

Several participants will be selected to be booked on upcoming WWN Family events, including EVOLVE, SHINE, FIP, Style Battle, ACW and other brands.

The Education

The WWN Recruitment Camp will feature an all-star roster of WWE PC Coaches and Talent. The guests were selected to give you a diverse and well-rounded education. Over the course of the three days you will learn from and be scouted by:

-NXT Coach Terry Taylor

-NXT Coach Norman Smiley

-NXT Coach Serena Deeb

-NXT Superstar Oney Lorcan

-NXT Referee Drake Wuertz

-WWN VP Of Talent Relations & Creative and WWE Creative Consultant Gabe Sapolsky

-Plus other guests from EVOLVE!

The Self-Promotion Tools

All participants will leave the WWN Recruitment Camp with multi-camera footage of their tryout matches in 4K, professional photos for 8x10s and a certificate of participation. These are the items you need to send out for bookings.

The Details

The WWN Recruitment Camp is for wrestlers, referees and managers of all experience levels. The three-day course is designed to be a complete education. You will learn what the WWE Superstars learn at the WWE Performance Center. The only way to normally get this knowledge is to train at the WWE PC. Here's what the WWN Recruitment Camp will entail:

-Coach Taylor will share his 30 years of experience in an extensive one-day seminar.

-Coach Smiley will share his knowledge in a lecture, scout the tryout matches and offer advice to the participants.

-Coach Deeb will conduct a seminar, with special attention to the women athletes.

-Oney Lorcan, who conducts classes at the WWE PC, will teach from the modern wrestler's perspective.

-Drake Wuertz will conduct a special seminar for the referees and teach wrestlers/managers how to work with referees.

-Gabe Sapolsky will scout the tryout matches, lecture on how to get booked and offer advice on numerous other aspects of presenting your character.

-Each participant will get a tryout match, which will be filmed in 4K. The tryout matches will air live on the WWNLive Facebook and then go on Club WWN. This will be exposure. Each participant will be sent the footage of the tryout matches to use however they want.

-Each participant will take part in a photo shoot and have access to professional quality photos for resumes, 8x10s or any other use they need.

-Each participant will be taught the art of ring entrances, have their ring entrance filmed for their personal use and be critiqued.

-Each participant will take part in a promo class, have their promos critiqued and be given footage of their promos.

-There will be a lecture on social media and the pitfalls that could derail your career.

-There will be instruction on how to work with commentators so they can present you in the best possible way.

-WWN will assist you with hotel deals as well as room sharing at your own preference.

-WWN will provide transportation to and from the airport.

-You will have an opportunity to attend the EVOLVE event on April 13th in Ybor City, FL, with a look at how the show is booked. This is designed to give you a different feel for a live event. You will learn expectations from the creative department's perspective.

-There will be special guests from WWN to share their unique knowledge.

-All of the results will be reported to WWE for potential opportunities with their 3-day tryout camp and other opportunities.

-There will be many more aspects to this invaluable learning experience!

Conclusion

Please send any questions you may have to [email protected] with subject "WWN Recruitment Camp".

This is just a taste of the immersive learning experience that the WWN Recruitment Camp offers. This is a real opportunity to go to a WWE Performance Center tryout. This is a chance to get into the WWN Family. The cost for this is $699. Please fill out the application at WWNLive.com and await approval if you are interested.

This is an investment in your future. Space will be limited so all participants will get the proper attention. It is our goal to make you a valuable part of any locker room and an elite performer. Good luck!