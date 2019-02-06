Vince McMahon's XFL is scheduled to announce its first of eight head coaches this coming Thursday in Dallas, according to NBC Sports.

The XFL is making the announcement just days before The Alliance of American Football begins playing their inaugural season, which is no coincidence as the XFL needs to generate some PR buzz.

NBC reports that former Oklahoma Football coach Bob Stoops is expected to be the head coach of the Dallas franchise.

We should start hearing more announcements from the XFL as we move into the spring of 2019, including names, colors and other team specifics. It's believed that TV deals are close to being finalized and they recently announced Jeffrey Pollack as the President & CEO.

The inaugural season kicks off in 2020 on Saturday, February 8 & Sunday, February 9, the weekend following the NFL's Super Bowl. It will feature 8 teams from Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Washington, DC.