WWE has announced that longtime company employee Sue Aitchison will receive The Warrior Award at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Sue, a 30-year WWE employee, will be presented the award by WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior. She is the fifth person to receive The Warrior Award.

"I am humbled to receive this prestigious award," Sue Aitchison said in WWE's announcement. "I look forward to continuing WWE's efforts with Make-A-Wish and other organizations to make a positive impact on children and their families around the world."

Below is WWE's full announcement on Aitchison, with comments from Dana and Stephanie McMahon: