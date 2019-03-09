- The video featured above is a promo for the upcoming match between Ring of Honor World Champion Jay Lethal and "The Kingdom"'s Matt Taven. The two collide at the ROH 17th Anniversary PPV on March 15.

- Kelly Klein revealed in a Twitter post that she once gave her first tornado DDT to Dean Ambrose. She mentioned this tidbit of information while replying to a tweet asking for an intergender match between the two. Below is Klein's tweet:

I gave my first tornado DDT to Dean Ambrose https://t.co/c9J7Vsnh5d — Kelly Klein (@RealKellyKlein) March 10, 2019

- NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis shared a photo of him and legendary pro wrestler, Harley Race. He captioned the photo with: "What a privilege."

Among countless other feats, Harley Race held the NWA World Heavyweight Championship eight different times during his career, and was inducted in to their Hall of Fame in 2005. Below is the photo of the two: