One-half of Impact Wrestling's "Reno Scum", Adam Thornstowe, spoke with the Oh, Hi! Oh, Guys...Podcast about his team making a return to the company. Although they lost their first match back to KM and Fallah Bahh, Reno Scum finished the night looking strong when they attacked KM and Bahh after the match was finished.

Thornstowe revealed that Reno Scum aren't currently signed to an official deal with Impact, however, they hope to have contract offers by the summertime.

"We'll be be back for a few episodes right now. We don't have an official deal," Thornstowe explained. "The door's open, we talked to all the suits up there, so we'll see what comes in the future...The goal is, by summer, to be back full-time with IMPACT."

Thornstowe explained to listeners that a torn bicep was to blame for the team's initial release from the company. Although he rehabbed it back to full health, their work with Impact dwindled until they were eventually released from the company.

"When we got released the first time, I had torn my bicep, I rehabbed, and I'm ready for Slammiversary and it was the, 'Ah, we don't have anything for you guys.' Then, October 2017, they just let us go. 'Cause I was still e-mailing Bob Ryder about all these indie bookings, and I was all, 'Do I gotta clear these with you guys or whatever?'" Thornstowe continued. "It was nice. There was no heat or anything that I know of. I'm sure I have heat with somebody, I don't give a s--t - I'm 36 years old, I'm too old to worry about the wrestling drama."

Thornstowe felt as though the release was a positive change in certain ways, because he wouldn't get emails instilling false hope that they may work a match for a taping. Their recent time back with the company has gone well overall, and Thornstowe remains optimistic about coming to terms on a deal.

"We got released. It was kind of a blessing 'cause every month we'd get an e-mail, like, 'You might be doing something' or, 'I don't know if we have anything for you this time or this taping,'" Thornstowe recalled. "We weren't salary, we were only paid per tapings, so it's not like it was costing them anything to keep us home. We got our release, said, 'See you down the road,' and they contacted us. It was only six or seven days before Vegas. 'Hey, we got something for ya.' We just went down, did what was asked of us, and talked to Scott D'Amore yesterday, or the day before, said, 'Yeah, the door's open for us to come back.' So we'll be talking to them in the future, probably put some ink to paper eventually. They just have to put some paper in front of us to."

Despite the negative media attention he has received in the past, Thornstowe remembers Alberto El Patron as a professional worker that attended his necessary meetings for Impact creative. Thornstowe prefers to keep work simple instead of holding meetings or mingling with the younger, up-and coming wrestlers.

"He was super professional, he was one of the boys. That whole week of tapings he would just show up, and you don't see everything," Thornstowe explained. "Those top level guys, they have to go into an office sometimes, or to a meeting...I don't know what goes on behind closed doors. I don't really give a s--t. Sometimes, I feel like that works against us. We literally just want to show up and work, like, I don't care about anything else, you know? I think, a lot of times, that rubs wrestlers the wrong way. I'm not good at small talk and stuff like that. It's not that I don't like people, there's an age gap now. As I said, I'm 36, and some of these younger wrestlers, I'm like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.' You're not going to know what I'm talking about. Let's just get through the match and make it really good."