- The video above is an ROH Throwback match between Kazuchika Okada and Roderick Strong from the 2015 event Field of Honor. The closing moments of the match would see Okada give a final, finishing Rainmaker for the 3 count on Strong.

- Chris Jericho and AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to social media to show off the stunning, 40 ft. tall Double Or Nothing banner that is now displayed outside of the MGM Grand Garden Arena. As noted, AEW Double Or Nothing will take place on May 25th from the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

You can see the full banner below:

- ROH star Silas Young took to Twitter to comment on his booking within the company. After twelve years on-and-off with Ring of Honor, Young has only held championship gold twice as the ROH Television Champion.

In the tweet, Young writes, "Working for Ring of Honor is like an abusive marriage. 6 years in sickness and health and when it's the big show it's sorry got nothing for u." You can read the full tweet below: