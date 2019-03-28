It was revealed in the latest episode of All Elite Wrestling's "Road to Double Or Nothing" series that a grudge match between Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho will headline AEW's first event.

You can see the full 9th episode of "Road to Double Or Nothing" above. It also features appearances by WWE Hall of Famers Scott Hall and Diamond Dallas Page, Eric Bischoff, Tony Schiavone, the Starrcast crew, and more.

This Jericho vs. Omega match will be a rematch from New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 12 event in 2017. That event saw Omega retain his IWGP United States Heavyweight Title over Jericho in a No DQ match.

The episode above features Omega, who is also one of the Executive Vice Presidents of AEW, cut a promo on Jericho to reveal their match as the main event. Omega, speaking from the recent Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, said Jericho couldn't beat him with the No DQ stipulation before, and he won't be able to beat him this time.

"So, will I thank Chris Jericho if he beats me at Double Or Nothing? Isn't that the big question? We all owe him a big thank you, don't we? We wouldn't be successful without you, Chris," Omega joked. "Maybe I do owe ya a proper thanks, but I'll tell you what, you're not going to get it from me. Unless you beat me. If you can. Yeah, I'll thank you, why not? That's the problem Chris. You're going to have to beat me first. You couldn't get the job done before, what makes you think now, without a hardcore stipulation, without you being able to use weapons, without you being able to do whatever the hell you want, that you can actually beat me? I don't know, but I am eagerly awaiting your response, and I'm eagerly awaiting to meet you again, at Double Or Nothing in the main event."

Double Or Nothing, AEW's first event, takes place on Saturday, May 25 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated announced card:

Grudge Match

Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

AAA World Tag Team Titles Match

Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. The Young Bucks (c)

Team All Elite Wrestling vs. Team Oriental Entertainment Wrestling

SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky) vs. Cima and two partners to be announced

Over the Budget Battle Royale

Kip Sabian, Sonny Kiss, Ace Romero, Brandon Cutler, TBA

Adam Page vs. PAC

Cody Rhodes vs. TBA

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose