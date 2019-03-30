At last night's RISE Legendary event, Kylie Rae defeated Mercedes Martinez for the Phoenix of RISE Championship.

After the match she was challenged by Zoe Lucas and attacked by another group of wrestlers. Brandi Rhodes, Britt Baker, and Nyla Rose would come out to make the save for Rae. The group would also be joined in the ring by fellow AEW wrestlers, Allie (aka Cherry Bomb) and Penelope Ford, to close out the show.

At AEW Double or Nothing on May 25 in Las Vegas at the Grand Garden Arena it will be Baker vs. Rose vs. Rae.