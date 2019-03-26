As previously noted, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron, also known as Alberto Del Rio while in WWE, recently sat down to speak with Contralona TV. During the interview, Patron remembered his win at the 2011 Royal Rumble, while also acknowledging that John Cena is one of the best wrestlers alive today.

For Patron, winning the Royal Rumble match in 2011 was a significant highlight in the storied career he has come to see. He's grateful to have had the opportunity to grow with his greatest rivals, including John Cena, who Patron claims is one of the very best "wrestlers" in the ring.

"I thank them for the time I was with [WWE] and everything they gave me, the Royal Rumble marked my life, marked my experience," Patron said (h/t to Super Luchas for the transcription). "But I learned from many people, I became a better wrestler thanks to my matches with Edge, with Christian, with Rey Mysterio, with John Cena, who even though you the fans want to criticize him: John Cena is one of the best wrestlers of the universe. Wrestlers - yes, I said it well and I repeat it: wrestlers."

Patron believes there is a stark contrast in choreography being done to keep a match engaging and legitimate wrestling, and he thinks the difference lies in how rehearsed things are. Patron is unimpressed with the matches that focus more on choreographed spots.

"Don't get confused, doing choreography in the ring can be done by anyone. I take the guy who works in the gas station on the corner and I teach him a choreography for a week and I swear he can do it in a ring," Patron explained. "Putting yourself in the ring to wrestle, create those emotions, ups and downs within the match: one moment dominates the one and one moment dominates the other, and without having created a choreography, that is the real wrestling. I know that the business has changed and some like that kind of choreography, I don't like it, that's not a wrestling match."

The organic moments that John Cena created over the years are some of the reasons Patron thinks he's regarded as one of the greatest of all time, and rightfully so.

"But John Cena is the master of that, of being able to go out into the ring and wrestle with quality for 45 minutes against someone you have never seen him in your life, I learned that from many wrestlers, but especially from all the matches I had with John Cena and all that time I spent outside the arenas listening to him and learning from him. I swear, there is no one better listening to the fans and knowing what they wants and how to make them cheer other than John Cena".

Source: superluchas.com

William Beltran contributed to this article.