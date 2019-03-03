Former WWE NXT World Champion Aleister Black has been pulling extra weight these past few weeks as he's been performing on WWE RAW, SmackDown, and NXT live events. It appears that this weekend's NXT live events may be the conclusion of Black's time with the WWE developmental brand, as Black took to Instagram and wrote a lengthy, emotional farewell to fans.

Black wrote, "It's been a ride NXT, a hell of a ride. In less than three years, I went from psychological and physical problems, anxiety and panic attacks, to thriving in an high stress environment. The majority of you only see the actual in-ring work and none of what goes around or behind it. I can tell you with full conviction that if you knew how this world truly works the majority of you wouldn't have such a high strong opinion, nor give the criticism that some of you give. You think you know, but you really don't.

"I often sit back and realize how quickly life moves and how fast things come and go, and just like that, the era of NXT has come to an end," Black said. "In the entire period I left people behind, people left me behind, I got rid of toxic people and I gained a new outlook on life. After tons of therapy and life coaching by the wonderful Carla Bruins, I am finally moving away from old habits, because the truth is that I myself have been a very toxic individual for years that couldn't move passed his childhood and events that occurred in teenage years. If all you know is lies and deceit, you become lies and deceit to understand your anger and sadness.

"I used to call myself the king of self sabotage, and if you tell yourself something long enough, you'll believe it and don't move away from it," Black explained. "I still deal with a lot guilt for things I have done to others, as well as strangely feeling guilty for letting others do that to me as well, it's like you let yourself get compromised but do nothing about it to change it, until a few months back when I learned to slowly forgive myself thanks to aforementioned person. A big part of that change is also due to my wife who's changed my outlook on life from trying to die as young as I could to holding on to things that are worth holding on to.

"But enough about that, we're here for the next chapter of my career," Black continued. "However I cannot stress how important it is that you, the fans, were there. I could've tried my hardest but without your support (as cliche as that sounds) this would've never gotten as far as it did, and obviously beyond that... Lot of words from a guy who's known for being quiet, but hey, that means it's important to me. Osu."

You can see Black's full Instagram post below: