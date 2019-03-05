Despite recently making a return to in-ring competition, it looks as though Alexa Bliss is still dealing with some physical issues.

Bliss is suffering from yet another injury, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, although he is uncertain regarding the severity of it.

This current setback comes on the heels of Bliss' January return, when she competed in the woman's Royal Rumble match after overcoming concussion complications that had removed her from in-ring action since October 2018.

Bliss won the women's Money in the Bank briefcase in 2018, she is a two-time WWE SmackDown women's Champion, and a three-time RAW women's champion. Bliss also holds the distinction of being the very first woman to win both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

Since being originally sidelined from complications with her concussions, Bliss has been featured on recent episodes of RAW hosting her talk show, Moment of Bliss. When a fan recently tweeted Bliss to ask if she was going to wrestle or remain a talk show host, she replied with the "shrug" emoji, as seen below.

Since reports started circulating that Bliss was injured, she took to Twitter and addressed the claims in a response to an individual. The initial post reads, "So,appearantly our goddess @AlexaBliss_WWE is injured again..But it's not known when she will be cleared. Will miss you...come back early please."

Bliss responded with a simple, "Haha I'm not . Thanks tho :)"

Haha I'm not . Thanks tho :) ????? https://t.co/oQ0eTKUGwT — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 5, 2019

Source: F4WOnline