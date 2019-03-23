- Above is new UpUpDownDown video of Xavier Woods checking out the VR Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S devices at the GDC 2019 convention this past week.

- Alexa Bliss returned to the ring at last night's WWE live event in Trenton, New Jersey. Her "Moment of Bliss" segment with Natalya ended when Lacey Evans interrupted. Evans and Bliss attacked Natalya until Nikki Cross made the save. Cross and Natalya then defeated Bliss and Evans when Bliss tapped out to the Sharpshooter.

- Triple H and Stephanie McMahon attended last night's KISS concert from the Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum. Triple H tweeted the following from the show: